The Duchess of Cornwall will watch the new series of The Crown and will not be ‘fussed’ by how she is portrayed, a friend has claimed.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the unnamed royal insider said Camilla, 72, will sit down to watch the series four of the Netflix show, which was released in the US and UK on Sunday, with a glass of wine in hand.

The series wrongly depicts Charles (played by Josh O’Connor) and Camilla (Emerald Fennell) as being in almost constant contact during the early years of his marriage to Diana and shows them sleeping together the night before his wedding.

However the Duchess is unlikely to be irritated by the fictional version of events.

‘I imagine she’ll be tuning in with a glass of red wine to watch it, she has seen the previous series,’ the friend told the publication. ‘She has a wonderful sense of humor and this won’t fuss her in the slightest.’

The source added: ‘She has watched it, of course she has and I believe [Charles] has too. I don’t think she has any real issue with it. Her feeling is very much “never complain, never explain”.’

Royal commentators have lined up to criticise the drama, including Ingrid Seward who called it ‘pretty inaccurate’, Dickie Arbiter who said ‘some of the actions are fiction’ and Sally Beddell Smith who said ‘the level of invention has been growing’.

Tom Quinn said parts of the show were ‘total nonsense’, although Paul Burrell was full of praise, saying it was a ‘fair and accurate dramatisation of what happened’.

Inaccuracies in the drama have also been slammed, including that Charles saw Lord Mountbatten as more of a father-figure than Prince Philip, and that Margaret Thatcher told the Queen she thought women were incapable of holding high office.

Meanwhile Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen warned The Crown has painted a twisted picture of late prime minister Baroness Thatcher and her premiership including her battle with the IRA and the decision to go to war with Argentina.

Friends of Prince Charles launched a blistering attack on the show over the weekend, accusing producers of the hit Netflix drama of ‘trolling on a Hollywood budget’.

Some of the Prince’s closest confidantes have accused the streaming giant of exploiting the Royal Family’s pain for financial gain and raged that ‘fiction is presented as fact’ in its twisted version of events.

The fourth series, which launched on Sunday, covers Charles’s doomed marriage to Princess Diana, her eating disorders and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, up to the end of Margaret Thatcher’s as Prime Minister.