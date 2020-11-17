DraftKings Picks Week 11: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

If you looked at our Week 11 DraftKings tournament lineup before the season started, you’d probably think we were crazy. While there are a few big-name players on the slate, this lineup has quite a few rookies and a bottom-dollar quarterback. These players are included as high-upside value plays, and using them will be crucial for those in NFL DFS contests as they look to take advantage of another strong slate.

Our strategy for this week was simple: We wanted to take advantage of some of the weaker defenses available at each position. That meant looking at the Cowboys-Vikings game for WRs, deciding which RB to trust in Panthers-Lions game, and whether we could afford another high-priced option at RB in an excellent matchup (spoiler alert: We could). Looking for these undervalued players in elite matchups helped us craft a solid lineup that could easily cash and is plenty different than the more conventional lineups that will be featured this week.

There are no stacks in this lineup. We considered going for a QB-WR stack, which are popular in GPP lineups because it gives players a chance at double points, but our focus was on targeting specific matchups that we liked. Many receivers had higher ceilings than the pass-catchers on our QB’s team. Besides, a low-budget quarterback is a bit of a risk anyway, so it’s best not to compound that, especially on a slate with a lot of great options at the receiver spot.

This lineup is for Week 11 DraftKings main slate tournaments.