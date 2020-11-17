DraftKings Picks Week 11: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

If you looked at our Week 11 DraftKings tournament lineup before the season started, you’d probably think we were crazy. While there are a few big-name players on the slate, this lineup has quite a few rookies and a bottom-dollar quarterback. These players are included as high-upside value plays, and using them will be crucial for those in NFL DFS contests as they look to take advantage of another strong slate.
Our strategy for this week was simple: We wanted to take advantage of some of the weaker defenses available at each position. That meant looking at the Cowboys-Vikings game for WRs, deciding which RB to trust in Panthers-Lions game, and whether we could afford another high-priced option at RB in an excellent matchup (spoiler alert: We could). Looking for these undervalued players in elite matchups helped us craft a solid lineup that could easily cash and is plenty different than the more conventional lineups that will be featured this week.
WEEK 11 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
There are no stacks in this lineup. We considered going for a QB-WR stack, which are popular in GPP lineups because it gives players a chance at double points, but our focus was on targeting specific matchups that we liked. Many receivers had higher ceilings than the pass-catchers on our QB’s team. Besides, a low-budget quarterback is a bit of a risk anyway, so it’s best not to compound that, especially on a slate with a lot of great options at the receiver spot.
WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
This lineup is for Week 11 DraftKings main slate tournaments.
We’re spending way down at the quarterback position and targeting the cheapest current starter on the slate. At just $5K, Flacco represents a bargain option with decent upside. He threw for 265 yards and three TDs against the Patriots in Week 9 and will now get to take on a Chargers defense that has allowed the seventh-most DraftKings points per game (DK PPG) to QBs this year at a mark of 22.3. With his full receiving corps healthy, Flacco should be able to take advantage of this favorable matchup and near the 20-point mark again. He may represent a risk, but with low ownership and the opportunity to spend up at other positions, targeting Flacco in this lineup seems like a smart move.
One of the reasons that spending down for Flacco is ideal is that it allows us to spend all the way up to acquire Kamara’s services. Kamara has been a top-two fantasy RB this year and gets to take on the Falcons and their mediocre defense in Week 11. The Falcons are one of just four teams to have allowed four or more receiving TDs to RBs,and Kamara has four receiving TDs himself. With Drew Brees (ribs) almost certainly out this week, Kamara will be a big part of the Saints’ offense and could catch a lot of checkdowns from Jameis Winston. He’s well worth owning this week, and given his high floor — he has yet to log fewer than 15.9 DK points in a game — he will improve both the floor and the ceiling of this lineup.
WEEK 11 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: FanDuel
While Kamara’s matchup looks solid on paper, Swift’s looks even better. While many fantasy owners will be focused on Panthers RB Mike Davis in this game, Swift represents similar upside at a slightly lower price. Swift is coming off the best game of his career in which he had a career-high 149 yards and caught a TD. He’s facing a Panthers team that has allowed the fourth-most DK PPG to RBs this year (29.8) and is one of just three teams to allow 1,500-plus yards and 12-plus TDs to the position. With Swift getting most of the carries for the Lions, he’s worth starting in this game.
In their past three games, the Steelers have passed 69.8 percent of the time. That’s good for the third most in the NFL behind only the Broncos and the Chiefs. As a result, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, and Claypool will continue to get a lot of looks and be fantasy-relevant each week. We wanted one of them in our lineup against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the eighth-most receiving yardsto WRs this year (1,632), and Claypool ended up being out choice. He is the mid-priced option of the three Steelers, but he has the most TD upside ( on 35 catches) and is averaging 10.7 targets per game in his past three outings. His ceiling is sky high, and if he has another multi-TD game, he should have a chance to get to 30 DK points.
Jefferson has been a bit of a boom-or-bust player because of the Vikings’ strong commitment to the run, but he should get opportunities to produce against the Cowboys. Dallas is tied for the league lead in TDs allowed to receivers with 16, and it ranks fourth in the NFL in DK PPG allowed to the position (45.2). Jefferson has just three TDs on the year, but he does have four 100-plus yard games, so he could easily put together another one of those. Finding the end zone would be gravy for Jefferson, the cheaper and most heavily targeted Minnesota receiver over the past four weeks (29).
Only one team has matched the number of TDs the Cowboys have allowed to WRs this year. That would be the Vikings, who have also allowed 16 to the position. Cooper has had a couple of duds this season, but in one game he was playing with Ben DiNucci and the other was the game in which Dak Prescott got hurt. In every other game, he has posted at least 12.5 DK points, and that includes a 36.4 outburst against the Browns. Cooper should have a chance to do well in a great matchup, especially with Andy Dalton likely to return to action. Expect him to be targeted early and often, as he saw 17 total targets in Dalton’s first two starts of the year. That should be enough to pay off this bargain price tag.
Hooper had a stretch of five-catch games come to an end against the Texans and caught just one of two targets for 11 yards. That said, the Browns didn’t move the ball well against the Texans, and they need to have a better plan of attack against the Eagles. That will be to include Hooper more in the passing game off play-action thanks to their strong running game. The Eagles are allowing 15.8 DK PPG to TEs, good for the fourth most in the league, so this is a good spot to trust Hooper in.
Our flex sleeper hit last week when J.D. McKissic went off for 17.9 DK points against the Lions. Now, we’re opting to go with another sleeper in Burkhead. Damien Harris is the clear-cut lead back for the Patriots at this time, but he is dealing with a chest injury and Burkhead has seen carries and touches as a result. In his past two games, Burkhead has logged 38.3 DK points and has posted three TDs. He’ll need to continue to get goal-line touches to stay fantasy-relevant but at this price, he’s worth a gamble. He gives us lineup differentiation, and if he continues to get opportunities, he should take advantage of a Texans defense that has allowed 250 more rushing yards to RBs than any other team in the NFL (1,389).
The Broncos have turned the ball over a league-high 21 times and will either be starting a banged-up Drew Lock (ribs) at QB or possibly Brett Rypien. The Dolphins have a top-five scoring defense (20.2 points per game) and have generated the fourth-most turnovers in the NFL this season (15). They could be in for a huge day, and considering that they have three defensive or special teams TDs the past three weeks, they have more upside than any other defense on the slate. Roll with them since they’re $1,200 cheaper than the highest-priced option on the slate (Steelers).