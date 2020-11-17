Dolly Parton’s Donation Helped Fund Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Research

As if you needed another reason to love Dolly Parton.

It’s been seven months since the 74-year-old country singer announced her $1 million donation to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University’s Medical Center. Now, it’s been revealed that her contribution helped fund the study and development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the biotechnology company shared that its vaccine candidate was 94.5 percent effective in a preliminary trial. After the news broke, social media users looked back at a July report outlining Moderna’s vaccine research and saw that the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund was listed as one of the supporters.

“Fact-checking this was worth it just to see @DollyParton in the acknowledgments of a @NEJM article,” tweeted Dr. Meade Krosby. “And I thought I couldn’t love her more.”

Jason Kindrachuk, PhD added, “Yup. @DollyParton is a Covid hero.”