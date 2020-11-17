Dolly Parton Covid Vaccine Donation

Dolly (and science) will save us!

And by “it” I mean that she (Dolly Parton) has literally contributed to curing Covid.

Because Dolly donated a million dollars to vaccine research that has ended up being Moderna’s 94.5% successful Covid vaccine!!

Why are we not discussing the fact that the vaccine with the good news this morning was partly funded by Dolly Parton?

Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiiiiiiiiiiine

Fact-checking this was worth it just to see @DollyParton in the acknowledgments of a @NEJM article. And I thought I couldn’t love her more. https://t.co/S3njHEFcGT

I took my own screenshot because I like to fact-check the fact-checkers. It’s really there!!

A triple threat!!

Shakespeare may have written King Lear during the plague, but Dolly Parton funded a covid vaccine, dropped a Christmas album and a Christmas special.

Dolly didn’t even realize until the rest of us did that the money she donated has actually helped create a vaccine, but she’s happy about it!!!

When I donated the money to the Covid fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon.

In conclusion:

Dolly Parton gave a million dollars to help fund Vanderbilt COVID vaccine research. Vanderbilt was involved with helping Moderna develop their new 94.5% effective vaccine. So...Dolly Parton saves the world and I’m not a bit surprised.

