Dolly Parton Covid Vaccine Donation

Dolly (and science) will save us!
And by “it” I mean that she (Dolly Parton) has literally contributed to curing Covid.
Because Dolly donated a million dollars to vaccine research that has ended up being Moderna’s 94.5% successful Covid vaccine!!
I took my own screenshot because I like to fact-check the fact-checkers. It’s really there!!
A triple threat!!
Dolly didn’t even realize until the rest of us did that the money she donated has actually helped create a vaccine, but she’s happy about it!!!
In conclusion:
