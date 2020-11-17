Dodgers president Friedman named MLB Executive of Year By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Press Conference

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was named the 2020 MLB Executive of the Year on Tuesday.

The award was voted on by each of the 30 clubs prior to the postseason, which ended with the Dodgers capturing their first World Series championship since 1988.

Los Angeles finished the abbreviated regular season with the best record (43-17) in the majors and won its eighth consecutive National League West title. The Dodgers led MLB in home runs (118) and team ERA (3.02) and lost just one series all season, finishing with a 15-1-4 series record with six sweeps.

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was the runner-up and last year’s winner, Tampa Bay Rays GM Erik Neander, placed third.

Friedman, 44, joined the Dodgers in October 2014 after previously serving as the Rays’ general manager.

Friedman’s biggest move of the year came before the start of spring training when the Dodgers acquired 2018 American League Most Valuable Player Mookie Betts in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Betts was runner-up for the 2020 National League MVP award.

(Field Level Media)

