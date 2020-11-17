Diplo Denies Leaking Revenge Porn

Instagram

The member of supergroup LSD, through his lawyer, has shot down accusations that he distributed revenge porn of a woman who previously accused him of grooming her.

–

A lawyer for top DJ and producer Diplo has fired back at a woman accusing the hitmaker of distributing revenge porn.

Last month (Oct20), the anonymous woman accused Diplo of grooming her, according to The Daily Beast, claiming he documented their intimate moments without her consent.

An explicit photo of the accuser appeared on Twitter.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom has confirmed she is representing the female, and after vetting her claims, she finds her to be a “brave and credible” witness.

“I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights,” Bloom told E! News. “After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us.”

However, Diplo’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has hit back at the allegations.

In a statement, he declares, “Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so.”

“To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person, and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

Diplo recently welcomed a baby with Trinidadian model Jevon King. He also has two other children from a previous relationship with Kathryn Lockhart.