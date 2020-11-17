Apple today informed developers that they can now take advantage of subscription codes, which can be provided to customers to allow them to sign up for subscriptions at a discounted price or for free for a specified duration.

Developers are able to create unique, alphanumeric codes, which Apple says can be used to acquire, retain, and win back subscribers. Codes can be provided digitally, offline at physical events, alongside products, and more.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 users can redeem subscription codes through the App Store using a one-time code redemption URL or within an app when the proper API has been implemented. More information on subscription codes can be found on Apple’s website.

Tags: App Store, Apple Developer Program

This article, "Developers Now Able to Create Subscription Codes to Lure New and Returning Subscribers,quot; first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums