Detailed look at M1-based 13,quot; MacBook Pro's performance shows huge gains that make Intel's chips look obsolete and battery life that far exceeds previous Macs (Matthew Panzarino/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Matthew Panzarino / :

Detailed look at M1-based 13″ MacBook Pro’s performance shows huge gains that make Intel’s chips look obsolete and battery life that far exceeds previous Macs  —  Survival and strategy games are often played in stages.  You have the early game where you’re learning the ropes, understanding systems.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR