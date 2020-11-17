Deep dive on the M1 chip in the Mac Mini, which has a small fan: performance is "outstandingly good,quot;, besting Intel's chips and on par with AMD's new Zen3 line (Andrei Frumusanu/AnandTech)

Andrei Frumusanu / AnandTech:
Deep dive on the M1 chip in the Mac Mini, which has a small fan: performance is “outstandingly good,rdquo;, besting Intel’s chips and on par with AMD’s new Zen3 line — Last week, Apple made industry news by announcing new Mac products based upon the company’s new Apple Silicon M1 SoC chip …
