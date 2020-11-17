Cricket Australia risks killing the golden goose with BBL rule changes

Less than five years ago, the Big Bash League was a behemoth. It rivalled the Australian Open as the event of the summer, and was appointment viewing each night of the school holidays for kids and parents alike. A competition aimed at a younger demographic entertained adults too, who couldn’t afford to miss a delivery at the risk of being shunned during the following morning’s water cooler conversation.

International stars Kevin Pietersen, Jacques Kallis, Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle had fans flocking to games in their tens of thousands, highlighted by a record 80,883 for the Melbourne derby in January, 2016. And, television audiences were soaring, ultimately helping Cricket Australia secure a landmark billion dollar broadcast deal with Seven and Fox Sports in 2018.

However, for a competition that has delivered so much joy to its fans for its simplicity, big name players and shorter format, Cricket Australia now finds itself in danger of cooking the golden goose. Last season, viewership dropped across Seven and Fox Sports, while average attendance dropped to its lowest level since BBL02 in 2012-13.

This week’s announcement of three new rules again begs the question, is Cricket Australia on the same page as its key stakeholders – the fans? And in particular, younger fans. The Power Surge, Bash Boost and X-Factor are, according to BBL boss Alistair Dobson, aimed at “ensuring there’s always something to play for throughout the entire match.” But, there is something to play for throughout the whole match – it’s called winning. And, that’s why fans watch.

Take the ‘Bash Boost’ for example: A bonus point, for the batting team in the second innings if they’re above the equivalent 10 over score. That’s like giving a bonus point to the team in front at three-quarter time of an AFL match, or allowing an Olympic sprinter to qualify for the final because they were winning their heat after 75 meters. A game of T20 is exactly that- a game of strategy of 20 overs … Not ten!

The Bash Boost will be introduced for this summer’s BBL tournament. (Cricket Australia)

Similarly, the ‘X-Factor’, which enables a team to substitute a 12th or 13th man, takes away from the skill of choosing the 11 that can win you the game. Also, if there’s a player with ‘X-Factor’ wouldn’t he already be selected in the starting 11?

It may sound ridiculous, but, we’re one step away from one hand one bounce, and you can’t go out first ball.

The X-Factor will be introduced for this summer’s BBL tournament. (Cricket Australia)

Trent Woodhill, cricket consultant for the BBL, told us on 3AW’s Sportsday earlier in the week, “I come at these things from a high performance perspective … these changes pass the high performance test around strategy.”

That’s fair enough. But, do they pass the fan test? The answer to that question concerns me greatly, as one who has come to love the Big Bash.

Big Bash cricket at its heart is an easy game to follow, so why are we over-complicating it? Remember, this is a summer sport and the vast audience is tuned in for a bit of entertainment, not for a highly strategic game of T20 chess.

If attendance and viewership hadn’t declined in recent years, would Cricket Australia be tweaking the product? I don’t believe so. Why change a winning formula? The problem is Cricket Australia is failing to address the greatest desires of fans when it comes to the Big Bash: Big names and a shorter season.

The Power Surge will be introduced for this summer’s BBL tournament. (Cricket Australia)

Yes, top class T20 international stars like Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Nabi and Johnny Bairstow will be back this summer. And, I understand luring international names, especially in the midst of a pandemic is never going to be easy. But, why isn’t Cricket Australia doing all in its power to have local names play in the BBL?

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner were the Aussies with the most lucrative contracts in this year’s Indian Premier League, but not one of them will feature in the Big Bash. It’s unfathomable that in Australia’s premier T20 competition, we don’t get to see Australia’s best T20 talent. Yes, we’ll see a little bit of the likes of Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Will Pucovski and Joe Burns when their test commitments are over, albeit at the end of the BBL season. But, quite simply, for the BBL to be the best, it must feature the best.

The Sixers pose with the trophy after winning the Big Bash League Final match (Getty)

All of sudden, if you can inject the star power of our Test players into the competition, the 61 game season from early December to early February (that many fans believe is too long) becomes an unmissable attraction.

I get that this year is tough for sporting administrators, and simply holding a sporting competition during a pandemic is a win. However, fans must still be treated with respect and given a product they love and appreciate. New rules with flashy titles don’t cut it when you want to be entertained.

The BBL is worth too much to Cricket Australia to let its popularity slip. However, a failure to invest in star power from home and abroad in the coming years could just see the golden goose fly away.

Shane McInnes is an AFL commentator and sports broadcaster with 3AW, 6PR and Nine Radio. You can follow him on Twitter: @shanemcinnes