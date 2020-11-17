Cowboys’ Jones still plans for increased fan attendance

COVID-19 is on the rise across the United States, causing government officials to warn against unnecessary travel and attending any large gatherings. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains committed to increasing the number of fans attending home games despite the increased number of coronavirus cases.

“My plan was to increase our fans as we went through the season, and we followed that plan,” Jones said during an interview with 105.3 The Fan radio. “We’ve had almost a third of the attendance in the NFL. I’m proud of that. Our stadium is particularly suited for airiness, openness, air circulation…”

Jones noted that there have been no reports of anyone contracting COVID-19 attending a Cowboys’ home game and insisted that the team would continue to ensure fan attendance would be handled “safely” and “smartly.” But Texas has the most reported COVID-19 cases in the United States, with over one million Texans testing positive for the coronavirus, including 20,000 deaths so far.

The Cowboys had 21,000 fans in attendance for their home opener in September and has gradually increased capacity over the course of the season. While attendance has not been connected to any outbreak or spreading so far, the combination of more fans and the increased number of COVID-19 cases has many worried that spreading the coronavirus may be too great of a risk.

NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell has voiced a similar sentiment as Jones, saying that while public safety is the league’s top priority, “[w]e want our fans to be able to experience the games.”