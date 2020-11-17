Could avoid jail despite guilty verdict

Former Melbourne based union boss Kathy Jackson looks likely to avoid jail despite being found guilty of four charges relating to dishonest conduct.

The 53-year-old was found to have ripped off health workers by spending more than $100,000 of members’ money between 2003 and 2010 on holidays, a luxury car, personal expenses and expensive artwork.

A jury found Jackson guilty of two charges relating to her dishonest conduct but she was told to plead up to two other charges to avoid jail .

Kathy Jackson at the Trade Union Royal Commission in 2014. (Nine)

Some of her overseas junkets included trips to the USA, UK, France, India and Bali, all while she was in the business of representing the interests of low-paid health workers.

Ms Jackson attended her pre-sentence hearing today via video link at the County Court of Victoria.

Ms Jackson acted a whistleblower who exposed corruption within the ranks of the health services union, a move which saw her become a union hero busting crooked colleagues, but prosecutors allege the only reason she went public was to cover up her own actions.

The short-lived hero still has supporters within the union, with one lifelong member describing her as a passionate workaholic who had no tolerance for dishonesty.

But prosecutor Mark Gibson told the County Court today, there was a “need factor, but a greed factor” in Ms Jackson’s actions.