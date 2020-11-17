Could avoid jail despite guilty verdict

The 53-year-old was found to have ripped off health workers by spending more than $100,000 of members’ money between 2003 and 2010 on holidays, a luxury car, personal expenses and expensive artwork.
A jury found Jackson guilty of two charges relating to her dishonest conduct but she was told to plead up to two other charges to avoid jail .
Some of her overseas junkets included trips to the USA, UK, France, India and Bali, all while she was in the business of representing the interests of low-paid health workers.
Ms Jackson attended her pre-sentence hearing today via video link at the County Court of Victoria.
Ms Jackson acted a whistleblower who exposed corruption within the ranks of the health services union, a move which saw her become a union hero busting crooked colleagues, but prosecutors allege the only reason she went public was to cover up her own actions.
The short-lived hero still has supporters within the union, with one lifelong member describing her as a passionate workaholic who had no tolerance for dishonesty.
But prosecutor Mark Gibson told the County Court today, there was a “need factor, but a greed factor” in Ms Jackson’s actions.
The now disgraced former union boss will be sentenced next week.