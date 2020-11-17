Conan O’Brien Quits TBS Late-Night Show, Brings His Talent to HBO Max

Instagram

The ‘Conan’ host is set to join HBO Max for a new variety series and leave TBS after 28-year run as his self-titled late-night show is coming to an end summer next year.

U.S. comedian Conan O’Brien is bowing out of late night TV after a 28-year run.

The funnyman, the longest-serving current late night host, will end his hit talk show “Conan” in June (21), and take his talents to streaming service HBO Max for a new weekly variety series.

“I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” O’Brien quipped while confirming the news.

The TV personality joined the late night circuit in 1993 when he took over from David Letterman as the host of “Late Night” and launched “Conan” on U.S. network TBS in 2010. The show had previously been renewed until 2022.

“28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max.