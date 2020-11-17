Comedian Sinbad Recovering From A Stroke

The family of comedian and actor Sinbad has revealed that the star is currently recovering from a stroke.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement reads.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Sinbad is best known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms A Different World from 1987 to 1993 and The Sinbad Show from 1993 to 1994. He also starred in the comedy series Rel. Sinbad also did voice-over work for shows on Disney’s cartoon series The Lion Guard, Steven Universe and American Dad.