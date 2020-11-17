Comedian Sinbad Recovering From A Stroke

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The family of comedian and actor Sinbad has revealed that the star is currently recovering from a stroke.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement reads.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR