Christine Keeler’s son appoints a QC in the legal battle to have mother’s name pardoned posthumously

Christine Keeler’s son is continuing the legal battle to have his mother’s name pardoned of perjury, appointing a QC with expertise in gendered issues.

The sixties icon and model was thrust into the world’s spotlight aged only 19 after her scandalous affair with MP John Profumo rocked British politics when it came to light in March 1963.

In December of the same year she was sentenced to nine months in prison for perjury – the crime of lying under oath in court – following the trial of her former boyfriend Lucky Gordon in which she was found to have obstructed justice.

Now Seymour Platt, 49, Keeler’s son by her brief marriage to businessman Anthony Platt in the early Seventies, has appointed Felicity Gerry QC in the fight to clear Keeler’s name.

When the former showgirl died in 2017 aged 75, she pleaded with Platt, the middle child of her three offspring, to ‘do what he can to make sure that the truth is told’.

He believes that his mother was subject to discrimination due to being a woman under the scrutiny of the public eye following the Profumo Affair and that she wouldn’t have been jailed for the same offences now.

Ms Gerry will put the case for Keeler to receive a posthumous pardon from the Queen to the lord chancellor.

The QC told The Times that Keeler’s conviction for perjury had been ‘odd’ due to the fact she had been ‘subjected to a violent assault and lied about who was present, not about being assaulted’.

Seymour Platt, 49, (right), Keeler’s son by her brief marriage to businessman Anthony Platt in the early Seventies, pictured with his mother on his wedding day in 2002

Ms Gerry added: ‘[Keeler] carried the public moral opprobrium for the conduct and downfall of privileged men.’

She told the publication that modern prosecutors are more considerate of women who are victims of violence and said that a conviction for ‘perjury requires proof of a material lie’.

Felicity Gerry QC, who has an expertise in gendered legal issues

Transcripts taken by The Times’ court reporters at the 1963 trial are being scanned for supporting evidence.

Keeler’s affair with John Profumo in 1961 sparked one of the biggest scandals in 20th century political history.

Not only was Profumo married and 27 years older than Keeler, then 19, but she was also enjoying a dalliance with Yev-geny Ivanov, a Russian naval attaché, at the same .

When this was revealed two years later 1963, MI5 feared Profumo might have inadvertently passed on military secrets to the Russians via Christine.

Profumo initially denied the affair in a statement to the House of Commons, and when he finally admitted it he was forced to resign.

Attention then turned to the activities of Christine, her showgirl friend Mandy Rice-Davies, and their mentor Stephen Ward, the society osteopath through whom Christine met both Profumo and Ivanov. Ward was arrested and charged with living off immoral earnings with his trial heard at the Old Bailey in 1963.

The same year, Profumo resigned his Cabinet post after admitting lying to the House of Commons about the nature of his relationship with Keeler; months later, on the last day of his trial, Ward was found dead at his London home having taken an overdose of sleeping pills.

A jucidial enquiry written by Lord Denning on the case was due to be opened in the Nineties but then British Prime Minister John Major vetoed its release. It will now be made public in 2048.

The campaign for Keeler’s posthumous pardon will centre around the argument she was exhausted after being part of the trial of Stephen Ward.

It is hoped Keeler’s case could follow the precedent set by the Queen’s posthumous pardon of wartime codebreaker Alan Turing in 2013, who was convicted in the 1950s for homosexual activity.

In an interview on journalist Catherine Mahoney’s So I Quit My Day Job podcast earlier this month Platt, who’s lived in Ireland for the last 15 years, spoke about his mother’s alleged affairs following her release from prison, with huge stars of the including Beatle Ringo Starr, Warren Beatty and George Peppard.

Keeler with her friend Mandy Rice-Davies; the pair became embroiled in one of the biggest political scandals British politics has ever seen in 1961 when they partied with London osteopath Stephen Ward and his high society friends – including John Profumo

In 1963, Profumo, who had designs on becoming PM, resigned his Cabinet post after admitting lying to the House of Commons about the nature of his relationship with Keeler (British War State Secretary John Profumo and his wife Valerie Hobson in 1961)

The Trial Of Christine Keeler featured in a TV show of the same name earlier this year. Pictured, Sophie Cookson as Christine, centre.

He told Mahoney: ‘I think I’ve got something now that is strong enough that we’re building a pardon for Christine – a petition of mercy.

‘We’ve got a number of points as to why we believe she should never have gone to prison. And today, she wouldn’t have been found guilty.’

While Keeler’s son warned the process would be long and complicated, he said he was confident the family had a strong case.

Seymour said that the years that followed her imprisonment saw her party – and play – with some of the world’s biggest stars including a Beatle.

He explains: ‘She actually left prison and morphed into a lot of money because she’d sold all of her stories in newspapers for unbelievable amounts, so she was very, very wealthy.

‘She went to the right parties and she met all the right people and she had affairs with everybody you can imagine from the … from Warren Beatty to George Peppard and Ringo Starr. Nobody knows she had a short affair with Ringo Starr.’

The Profumo affair was made into a film called Scandal, starring John Hurt, Ian McKellen and Joanne Whalley Kilmer (as Christine) in 1989 – Seymour says the actors accused producers at the of trying to make the set into something like a ‘porn film’

