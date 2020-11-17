Chinese semiconductor companies have raised an estimated $38B so far in 2020, up 100%+ from 2019, through public offerings, private placements, and asset sales (Liza Lin/Wall Street Journal)

Liza Lin / Wall Street Journal:
Chinese semiconductor companies have raised an estimated $38B so far in 2020, up 100%+ from 2019, through public offerings, private placements, and asset sales — Nation’s leadership pours money into grooming semiconductor talent and building new facilities, citing need for self-sufficiency
