Chicago confronts a coronavirus surge as the Midwest fails to curb infections.

Coronavirus cases are soaring again around Chicago, a city where thousands of people have already died from the virus. Officials are pleading with residents to stay home.

New limits on gatherings, along with a nonbinding stay-at-home advisory, took effect in the city on Monday. State-ordered restrictions, like those on indoor dining, have so far failed to stop the runaway spread of the virus across Illinois.

“We’re in for a very difficult next few months,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has warned that a mandatory stay-at-home order could be issued soon if conditions don’t improve.

More than 8,700 new cases are appearing on an average day in the Chicago metro area — more than in any whole state other than Illinois, California or Texas. Cook County, which includes Chicago, has reported more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths just since Nov. 1.