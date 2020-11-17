Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Being Rude To Their Chef

These are the D’Amelios: Marc, Heidi, Dixie, and Charli — the latter two are famous TikTokers who you may or may not have heard of*:
Recently, the quad made a family channel — dubbed The D’Amelio Family — and they launched a new series called Dinner with the D’Amelios:
Since this video is currently trending at No .1 on YouTube, I decided to give it a watch and…I’m not gonna lie, I don’t think I’ll be watching Episode 2.
In the premiere, their mystery dinner guest was none other than James Charles — who is no stranger to the D’Amelio family.
And their dinner was prepared by Chef Aaron May…which is where things go downhill.
Imma just come out and say it — Charli and Dixie were rude. Like R-U-D-E. To the point where I felt secondhand embarrassment for their behavior. I know they’re beloved on social media, but that doesn’t excuse the way they acted! Don’t believe me? Lemme list their offenses:
First off, while Chef Aaron was giving the fam the rundown of their dinner menu — which included plant-based options for Heidi — Charli made faces that he couldn’t see:
Once the paella was served, Dixie picked something up and made disgusted faces as she tried to figure out what it was:
Chef Aaron revealed that it was a snail — a harbinger of good luck and fortune — and instead of putting it down and eating around it, Dixie decided to GAG and make PUKE SOUNDS:
Dixie then proceeded to throw up after she tried the snail…
…and while the rest of the family/James continued eating because, to quote Heidi, Dixie was being “overdramatic,” Charli decided to chime in and ask for DINO NUGGETS:
Dixie returned to the table after her lil’ spell and essentially confronted Chef Aaron about his cooking choices and why he would dare feature snails in a paella dish:
Also, aside from the food…they’re not the best dinner hosts?? Marc carried most of the conversation, even though Dixie and Charli are GOOD FRIENDS WITH JAMES!
Like, honestly, watch the video for James Charles. He’s v fun and charming:
Before you say that I’m being too hard on them, the comment section agrees with me:
Here’s hoping if there’s an Episode 2, Charli and Dixie get a better handle on their manners…or, at least, learn how to hide their facial expressions:
