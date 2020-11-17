Cato Networks, a cloud-based security service to protect remote workforces, raises $130M Series E at a $1B+ valuation, bringing its total raised to $332M (Chris O'Brien/VentureBeat)

Chris O’Brien / VentureBeat:

Cato Networks, a cloud-based security service to protect remote workforces, raises $130M Series E at a $1B+ valuation, bringing its total raised to $332M  —  The global pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of a wide range of sectors.  While consumers and businesses continue …

