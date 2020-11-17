Bucks add Bogdan Bogdanovic in sign-and-trade with Kings

The Bucks know that to keep back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for the long haul, they need to have some real success in the postseason. And the team is clearly taking that challenge seriously, as they are adding sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Kings in a sign-in-trade that will send Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento.

Bogdanovic is one of the league’s better three-point shooters, with the 28-year-old making 37.2% of his attempts per game last season. The Bucks will also be receiving Justin James as part of the deal.

This is not the only major move that the Bucks have made in the last 24 hours, with the team in the process of completing a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that will add Jrue Holiday to their already-stacked roster in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three first-round picks.

Giannis is set to become a free agent after the season, and the Bucks are desperate for the 25-year-old to sign a supermax contract with the team rather than test the waters. Adding Holiday and Bogdanovic should help the team be a favorite heading into next season, as they now have among the more potent offenses in the league, at least on paper.

For the Kings, they were able to add some talented young prospects in exchange for Bogdanovic, who they were unlikely to keep anyway. DiVincenzo is an especially exciting piece for Sacramento, as the 23-year-old averaged points and nearly five rebounds per game in his second season in the league.