Breaking Down the Custody Battle Between Jaime King and Kyle Newman

Jaime went on to file a declaration in response to Kylie’s petition, which E! News has obtained. In the Nov. 6 filing, the actress claimed that she refused Kyle’s request to travel with the boys to Canada, because she did not want the kids to be watched by an “unknown caretaker,” among other reasons.

She went on the explain why she resumed custody of their children three days after the previously agreed upon date. According to the documents, Jaime claimed that she picked up the boys after school on the 27th, because she was unable to get a rapid COVID test and to prevent the boys from being distracted during online school.

Then, on Nov. 13, Kyle filed a response to Jaime’s declaration. In the filing obtained by E! News, he claimed it is in their sons’ “best interest” that he be granted full custody, claiming that Jaime had the boys “miss an entire week of school” while in Puerto Rico.

Furthermore, he alleged that she has “prevented” him from speaking to his sons, which she claimed was because of “unreliable internet service.” Kyle disputed her claim, citing her social media posts as proof that she was lying.

Additionally, he claimed in the filing that he has “no interest in hurting Jaime’s career or making her ‘unemployable,” writing, “Since Jaime was the breadwinner of our family for much of our marriage, I rely on Jaime for support.”