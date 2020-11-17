Brad Pitt Gets Hands-On When Helping Families in L.A. Housing Project Post-Nicole Poturalski Split

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star has been caught on camera unloading boxes of groceries from a truck and handing them out to help feed those in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

Brad Pitt is using his time post-split from Nicole Poturalski for a good cause amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than two weeks after reportedly calling it quits with the Poland-born model, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star was caught on camera providing aids to low-income families in the South Central Los Angeles housing projects.

Through a series of pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 56-year-old actor could be seen unloading boxes of groceries from a truck, and handing them out to help feeding those in need. The photos displayed him sporting a white tee under a patterned shirt, a pair of blue jeans and white shoes during the outing.

“Brad really did seem like a hero, the man did not stop all day. Just seeing him driving a big truck in South Central LA during Covid times was in itself amazing,” an eyewitness said of Brad’s charitable act. “He was there between three and four hours and he would only stop every hour or so to have a quick three-minute break to smoke a cigarette and then he was back at it.”

Brad’s casual look combined with a protective face mask left him unrecognizable by the gathering crowd. “There was zero swagger, when he went out to hand over boxes to the crowds he had his mask on,” one source told the publication. “Most people in the crowd probably didn’t know who he was.”

“At the end he took his mask off when he was chatting to all of the volunteers at the back of the truck after those lining up for food had gone,” the source went on to explain Brad’s anonymity. “It wasn’t about glory, you could see he was doing it for self-satisfaction. It really felt like he was in his element.”

Among the photos surfacing online, one captured the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie enjoying a conversation with a woman. “Brad went into a local coffee shop and brought out drinks with the brunette lady and they sat on the back of the truck Brad had arrived in with the groceries,” the source dished on the interaction.

“They sat there probably for about 20 minutes, laughing and chatting while he had another cigarette and they sipped at their drinks,” the source continued. “She appeared to be another volunteer and they were both completely relaxed.”

The “World War Z” actor was also surprised by the appearance of his friend Thomas Houseago. “Brad was clearly elated to see Thomas,” the eyewitness claimed. “He seemed surprised that he had turned up, as if Brad was not expecting him to be there. They had an emotional ‘hello’ and a long, long hug and after that Brad pulled him in for another hug.”

“Brad had already been there at least an hour and a half and then out of the blue this guy started walking across the car park, they locked eyes and Brad went straight over,” the source further shared. “It was obvious that they are very, very good friends. They chatted for at least half an hour and Thomas stayed after Brad left.”

This is the first time Brad was photographed since his brief romance with Nicole came to an end in late October. Us Weekly was the first to share the news, claiming that the former couple “have been over a while now.”