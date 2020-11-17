Boxer Adrien Broner BEGS Fans for $13!!

Adrien Broner is not having a great 2020 — and this week, he took to Instagram to beg his fans to send him $13.

“How do I make a #OnlyFans? I have so many videos that the world would pay to see. From me to all my brothas just acting a fool. F*ck that, I only got $13 and I am in debt $800,000,” he wrote.

In a follow-up message, he wrote: “Look everybody just CashApp me $13 so I ain’t got to make a #OnlyFans,” he continued. “What ever you can afford will be helpful my $13 ass need it and I will be #Grateful.”

This is not the first time. In January, the boxer hopped on Instagram to beg his followers to send him $10.

“I’M SORRY I HAVEN’T BEEN POSTING ON SOCIAL MEDIA BUT I’M GOING THROUGH SOME TOUGH TIMES AT THIS MOMENT,” he wrote at the time. “IF YOU CAN SEND ME $10 ON CASHAPP $ABOUTBILLIONS89 I WILL APPRECIATE IT. #SUPPORTMEANDIFIGHT4U.”