BMW deal to hike stake in China JV unaffected by Brilliance parent’s debt issues By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . A logo of BMW is seen outside a BMW car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

BEIJING/HONG KONG () – German automaker BMW (DE:) said on Tuesday that there was no indication that its deal to hike its stake in its main China joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive (HK:) would be impacted by the debt issues of the latter’s parent.

BMW said in 2018 that it would pay 3.6 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in 2022 for a further 25% stake in the joint venture with China joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd, adding to its existing 50% holding and giving it control of BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).

However, investors have raised doubts over whether the deal will proceed as creditors of Brilliance’s parent, Huachen Automotive Group, have applied to a court asking for a restructuring of the company.

“For the BMW Group, there is no indication that the validity of these contracts would be limited by the current situation,” a BMW representative told via an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“The BMW Group and the operating business of the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA) are not directly affected by the payment difficulties of the Chinese Brilliance Group (official name: Huachen Automotive Group Holdings Company Ltd.).”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR