Blac Chyna Hits Back at Wendy Williams for Alluding That She’s ‘Homeless’

The ‘Rob and Chyna’ alum takes to her Instagram account to share a new video from her driveway as she flaunts her five luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini and a Mercedes G-Wagon.

Blac Chyna is not going to let Wendy Williams look down on her. The former “Rob & Chyna” cast member was quick to clap back at the daytime talk show host after the latter claimed in a new episode of her show that Blac had nowhere to live.

Wendy name-dropped Blac when she was discussing Tyga, who shares a son with Blac, in the Monday, November 16 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show”. “He has a child with Blac Chyna, right?” Wendy said of the rapper, who was sued over unpaid rent. The host then dropped a bombshell revelation about Blac’s alleged housing issues. “I told you how Chyna texts me regularly, ‘Can you help me find a condo. I have no place to live,’ ” she shared.

Later, Wendy’s guest claimed that Blac’s ex Rob Kardashian lowered his child support for their daughter Dream Kardashian, while Tyga allegedly didn’t give her any money for their eight-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson. “Single mother of two, can I find her a place to live. It was random,” Wendy quipped. “Maybe she sent a blast to everybody she knows, cause it didn’t say ‘Dear Wendy.’ I didn’t answer it. I don’t want to be involved.”





It seemed like Blac caught wind of Wendy’s remarks about her because hours after the episode aired, she took to her Instagram account to share a new video from her driveway. She flaunted her five luxury vehicles which included a Lamborghini and a Mercedes G-Wagon. She quoted lyrics of her song “Cash Only” in the caption.

“Ain’t no sense in lying, I don’t call nobody mine. And I ain’t checking for nobody either, I promise I’m fine. I’d rather chase money to spend ’cause I can’t see myself spending time. I don’t need one on my side ’cause I can’t be worried ’bout you when I’m busy tryna get mine,” the caption read.

Not stopping there, Blac flexed her Calabasas mansion in another clip. Seemingly to prove that she’s far from being homeless, the Lashed Cosmetics entrepeneur flaunted her massive house that boasts a large swimming pool, a basketball half-court, elaborate playground area for her kids and a trampoline.

Fans were siding with Blac as someone commented on Instagram, “I was sitting here like I know Wendy gotta be telling a lie.” Meanwhile, someone else added, “She alot of things but she NEVER been broke.” Another fan also wrote, “Y’all make sure Wendy see this. Cuz this is far from ‘not having a place to live.’ ”