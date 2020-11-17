Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2020: Sony, LG, JBL

Black Friday deals have already arrived, and that means there are big discounts to be found on all things tech. That includes all things home theater-related, including some of the best must-have soundbars, are seeing huge discounts. But tracking down a must-have deal can be tough — in part due to there being such a big range of soundbar deals out there. Fortunately, is here to help. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best Black Friday soundbar deals available right now and we’re going to share them with you.

This means you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. If a soundbar is featured here, it’s because we’ve had the chance to try it out and are confident it’s worth your hard-earned cash — even more so when it’s on sale. We’ve also done our absolute best to track down the lowest prices, so it’s unlikely you’ll find any of the below products cheaper anywhere else.

Apart from scoring a great soundbar, you might also want to get a TV that goes along with it. Make sure to check out these Black Friday TV deals to find your match.

Best Black Friday soundbar deals

How to choose a soundbar during Black Friday

Soundbars are essential to any good home theater setup and there are a ton of great options to choose from. Here are some features to keep in mind while shopping for the best soundbars available:

Subwoofers

Some high-quality soundbars come with their own dedicated subwoofer. What is a subwoofer you ask? Well, it’s a device that helps enhance low-frequency sounds to amplify bass — super important when watching an action-packed movie or TV show. For example, the JBL Bar 9.1 carries a petty powerful subwoofer. If you decide to purchase a subwoofer separately, check out our guide to the best subwoofers out there. Just make sure your soundbar comes with a subwoofer output — not all of them do.

Connectivity

Most soundbars only require a single cable for connectivity — be it HDMI or optical. HDMI supports more audio formats than an optical interface so you’re automatically guaranteed higher quality sound — just make sure to check that your TV supports HDMI ARC. If it does, you’ll also be able to control your entire home theater setup, often with a single remote. It’s not necessary for your soundbar to have this option but if you’re looking for a more streamlined interface, go with it.

Channels

When you’re shopping for a soundbar you’re going to come across numbers like 5.1 or 2.0. Simply put, the number before the period specifies the number of channels your device has — the more the better. The number after the period species if your soundbar comes with a subwoofer. So, 5.1 tells you that your device has five channels and one subwoofer so you’re in for a highly immersive sound experience. Some soundbars have a third number involved, this usually refers to Dolby Atmos Surround Sound — the best surround sound technology currently out there, and we recommend your next soundbar should have Dolby Atmos. So if you see a soundbar with 7.1.2 sound, that’s the closest you’ll get to an in-theater sound experience. Keep in mind though, these soundbars are usually pricier, usually sporting a hefty $1,000 price tag — even with Black Friday sales.

Bluetooth

If your soundbar has Bluetooth connectivity you can easily hook it up to any of your devices use it solely for the purpose of playing music.

Smart soundbars

Want more from your soundbar? Some soundbars like the Roku Smart Soundbar come with inbuilt streaming software so you can use your device to stream TV as well as enhance your sound. This way you don’t have to worry about a larger complicated setup where you need to buy additional cable boxes — this is all in one. You can also find soundbars like the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 that work with Google Assistant or Alexa so you can control your listening experience with just your voice.

When to shop Black Friday soundbar deals

Black Friday is the best time to upgrade your home theater setup, and what’s more, most of the best Black Friday soundbar deals are already available right now. Our advice to you: Shop for a new soundbar right now instead of waiting till Black Friday weekend. With most shopping still being online this year, the demand is going to reach new highs during Black Friday. This means that any soundbar you had your eye on might run out of stock within minutes. If that does happen, there won’t be a significant restock anytime before the end of the year. Beat the rush — shop these Black Friday soundbar deals today.

You can also rest easy knowing you’re getting the best price. With Black Friday price guarantees in place, no matter when you shop for your new soundbar, you’ll be getting it at the lowest price possible. Also, keep in mind that most major retailers are already seeing hefty shipping delays. You need to get shopping as early as you can if you want your new soundbar to arrive before Christmas. We’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday soundbar deals right here so all you have to do is sit back, relax, and start shopping.

Should You Buy a Soundbar During Black Friday?

You might be wondering if it’s worth buying a soundbar now, and our answer is — yes! With deals arriving early this year, there are some cracking Black Friday soundbar deals already available. And we know from previous years that the prices around Black Friday are usually the lowest they’ll be all year round. So if you’ve been thinking about treating yourself to a soundbar, snap one up now while the discounts are at their best!

Where to find the best soundbar sales

There are a lot of retailers out there with great Black Friday soundbar deals available. Here’s a breakdown of the three top retailers and the sales they’re seeing.

Amazon Black Friday: Get tons of soundbars including smart soundbars for as much as $200 off right now. Check out the rest of Amazon’s holiday sales.

Best Buy Black Friday: Save up to $400 on high-end soundbars and up to $100 on all other soundbars right now.

Target Black Friday: You’ll find affordable soundbars for under $150 and savings of up to $200 off more expensive soundbars too.

Walmart Black Friday: Brands like Vizio are seeing up to $250 off select soundbars at Walmart right now. Look through the rest of their Black Friday sales for more great deals.

