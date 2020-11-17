Best Black Friday Router Deals 2020: Linskys, Netgear, TP-Link

While Thanksgiving and the massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales remain a few weeks off, we’re seeing more than a few Black Friday deals available to consumers right now. Expecting an incredibly busy holiday season (made even more intense by supply chains affected by the pandemic), retailers are offering discounts on appliances and tech even earlier this year. Right now, you can shop amazing Black Friday router deals on some of the best brands out there, like Google Nest, Linksys, TP-Link, Netgear, and many others.

These wireless router deals are dropping alongside other deals on stuff you can really use, including Black Friday laptop deals, Black Friday PC deals, and Black Friday smart home deals. Because a router is your link from the internet to your home, home office, and entertainment — you’ve got to have a good one. It’s the key! But you can’t just sit and wait for these deals to come to you. You’ll need to shop early if you want your goodies to arrive by Christmas and the holidays. Items ordered now are looking to be delivered near the end of the month, so it’s only a matter of time until those delivery dates stretch beyond late December and into early 2021. To make sure you get the router that could transform your experience with everything online, whether in your home or office, take a look at these deals before they’re gone.

Best Black Friday router deals

How to choose a router during Black Friday

There is no shortage of discounted options on routers for Black Friday, so the real challenge becomes narrowing down your choices to make sure you get the right one for you. Naturally, we’ve got your back, and have done most of the legwork for you with our guide to the best routers for 2020. According to our research, the best bang for your buck is the Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 AX5400. If you want an overall great router for your home that’s reliable, competitively priced, and has top speeds, this could be the one for you. What we love about this router is how smart and versatile it is: It’s got beamforming and Smart Connect to take care of all your devices and cut down on dead zones, plus it boasts OFDMA tech for the most efficient signals possible.

While the Nighthawk RAX50 AX5400 covers all the bases, there are plenty of other excellent options that suit specific needs. For instance, what if you needed something really high performing for your home office or small business? We like the TP-Link Archer AX6000, with its Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and speeds of up to 4,804Mbps on its 5GHz band and up to 1,148Mbps on its 2.4GHz band. If you want something simpler — maybe you’re not a whiz at routers, want something no-fuss, or maybe it’s a gift for a less tech-savvy relative — we like the Google Nest WiFi. It’s fast and reliable, but also super simple to set up and use. If you’re the kind of shopper for whom it’s less about ease of use and more about budget, there’s always the TP-Link Archer C1200, which is inexpensive, and still covers all your bases. And if you’re a gamer — or you’re shopping for one — have a look at the Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500; it prioritizes gaming connections and optimizes connections and helps you connect with a gaming VPN for additional security or regional options.

Where to find the best router sales

Amazon Black Friday: At Amazon, you’ll score discounts on everything from our top-rated Netgear Nighthawk router, to amazing networking tools from TP-Link, Asus, and Google.

