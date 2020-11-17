Barack Obama Compares Donald Trump To Rap Videos!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

This year, President Donald Trump’s support amongst Black men increased compared to 2016 — and Barack Obama thinks the answer to the reason for this is Hip-Hop.

“It’s interesting — people are writing about the fact that Trump increased his support among Black men [in the 2020 presidential election], and the occasional rapper who supported Trump,” he said in an interview with The Atlantic. “I have to remind myself that if you listen to rap music, it’s all about the bling, the women, the money. A lot of rap videos are using the same measures of what it means to be successful as Donald Trump is. Everything is gold-plated. That insinuates itself and seeps into the culture.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR