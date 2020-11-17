Barack Obama Compares Donald Trump To Rap Videos!!

This year, President Donald Trump’s support amongst Black men increased compared to 2016 — and Barack Obama thinks the answer to the reason for this is Hip-Hop.

“It’s interesting — people are writing about the fact that Trump increased his support among Black men [in the 2020 presidential election], and the occasional rapper who supported Trump,” he said in an interview with The Atlantic. “I have to remind myself that if you listen to rap music, it’s all about the bling, the women, the money. A lot of rap videos are using the same measures of what it means to be successful as Donald Trump is. Everything is gold-plated. That insinuates itself and seeps into the culture.”

TRUMP LOSES HIS WIG

Obama has been very vocal about Trump’s refusal to leave the White House. Speaking to 60 Minutes on Sunday, he made the following remarks:

“Well, I mean, I think it was time for him to concede probably– the day after the election– or at the latest, two days after the election. When you look at the numbers objectively, Joe Biden will have won handily. There is no scenario in which any of those states would turn the other way, and certainly not enough to reverse the outcome of the election.”