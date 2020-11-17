Ayushmann Khurrana perfects the handstand as he shoots for his next



Ayushmann Khurrana has beefed up for his project called Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor stars alongside Vaani Kapoor in this love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ayushmann is currently in Mohali shooting for the film and he shared a special post from the location. The actor has been preparing hard for the film and has transformed his physique completely for the role.

His beefed-up biceps are proof of that. But, looks like he has also gotten stronger overall. Today, the actor shared a picture of himself doing a perfect handstand as he worked out on location. Well, if this isn’t impressive, we don’t know what is.