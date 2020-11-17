AT,T Chief Financial Officer John Stephens to Retire in March 2021

Article content continued

Prior to serving as CFO at WarnerMedia, Desroches was CFO at Turner and global controller at Time Warner Inc. Before he joined Time Warner, Desroches was a partner at KPMG and served as a senior advisor to the chief accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

He holds a B.S. in accounting from St. John’s University and an M.B.A. from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

*About AT,amp;T

AT,amp;T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT,amp;T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. AT,amp;T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT,amp;T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT,amp;T Inc. under the AT,amp;T brand and not by AT,amp;T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT,amp;T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT,amp;T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT,amp;T Intellectual Property and/or AT,amp;T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005988/en/

Contacts

Fletcher Cook

AT,amp;T Corporate Communications

Phone: (214) 912-8541

Email: [email protected]

#distro