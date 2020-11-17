Ariana Grande Drops Into a Split for Sexy “34+35” Music Video: Watch

Ariana Grande is taking everyone to math class.

The Grammy winner showed off her vocal and physical flexibility in her sexy new music video for the song “34+35” on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The single, a possible nod to her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, first grabbed the attention of fans in late October when Grande released her new album, Positions, featuring the intimate track.

“You might think I’m crazy / The way I’ve been craving,” Grande sings on the opening of the track. “If I put it quite plainly / Just gimme them babies.”

“Can you stay up all night? F–k me ’til the daylight,” she later belts. “Thirty-four, thirty-five.”

In the visual, Grande could be seen taking on different positions, including the role of a scientist in a lab and a robot. She even transformed into a Fembot from Austin Powers! But the moment that has everyone talking is when Grande and her dancers dropped down into a split and started twerking.