Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed a security camera and threw a bike

Antonio Brown was reportedly accused last month of destroying a surveillance camera and throwing his bicycle at a security-guard shack at his gated community in Hollywood, Florida.

The Miami Herald obtained a police report that detailed the former Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s actions. Hollywood police, according to the Herald, determined there was probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief for the Oct. 15 incident, yet the homeowners association president declined to press charges because she feared Brown “may retaliate against her employees.”

Brown, who recently served an eight-game suspension, agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in late October. According to the Herald, the Hollywood Police Department “exceptionally cleared” the case Nov. 5. Brown saw his first game action in over a year Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

Sylvia Berman, the homeowners association president, “downplayed the incident,” David Ovalle of the Herald wrote. She said the board decided that the incident was too minor to press charges and that Brown agreed to replace the broken camera.

“It’s not that we’re afraid of him,” Berman told the Herald.

A spokesperson said Monday that she has been assisting Brown for several months to “resolve certain minor disputes” with the housing authority.

“One of the issues involved difficulties that visiting friends and family experienced while attempting to access a visitor gate,” spokeswoman Alana Burstyn said, according to the Herald. “That and all other issues have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is getting along just fine. I am not sure who is trying to promote this narrative.”

In a second statement, Burstyn further explained the incidents from Brown’s point of view.

“Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA,” Burstyn said, via the Herald. “However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate.’’

Prior to this season, Brown was suspended eight weeks for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was arrested in January after a moving truck driver told police that Brown threw a rock at his truck, grabbed him, and refused to pay money for damage to the truck.

He remains on probation after accepting a plea deal and agreeing to complete 100 hours of community service and an anger management course. It’s unclear if the latest incident violates the terms of his probation.

Ovalle reported that a security guard said Brown had to be present in order for a friend of his to enter the premises. When Brown showed up on a blue bicycle, he “began to express his anger.”

“Why are you wasting my f—ing ? You need to let my guest through the f—ing gate,” Brown told the guard, according to the police report. Brown then struck a surveillance camera, left and returned, and threw his bicycle at the guard gate arm.

Brown reportedly called the property manager a “racist b–h,” then he pulled some COVID-19 fliers off the wall of her office and threw them on the floor.

The Buccaneers said in a statement that they’re aware of the reported incident but that Brown has “met all the expectations we have in place” as of Monday.

The Patriots cut Brown after one game when a former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging a series of sexual assaults.