Alvarez to fight Smith for WBA super-middleweight title on December 19 By

() – Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will fight Callum Smith at a yet to be confirmed venue in the United States next month with Britain’s WBA world super-middleweight title at stake.

“I’ll be returning to the ring on December 19th to face Callum Smith,” Alvarez said on social media, with the fight to be shown on subscription streaming service DAZN.

Alvarez has been a world champion in four weight divisions.

Smith, 30, won the title from compatriot George Groves in Saudi Arabia in September 2018 and remains unbeaten in 27 fights.

Alvarez, also 30, has not fought for more than a year. His only defeat in 56 bouts was against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

“I’ve been wanting a big fight since becoming world champion, so I’m so pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division,” said Smith on the Matchroom Boxing Twitter feed.

