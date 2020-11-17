Alec Baldwin: Bury Trump In A Nazi Graveyard!!

Actor Alec Baldwin clapped back at Trump’s claims that he won the election — by calling for him to be buried in a “Nazi graveyard.”

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave,” he wrote Monday. “The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.”

The country is increasingly frustrated with the president who is still refusing to concede to president-elect Joe Biden — despite losing the election by a landslide.

Trump is being backed by several high-ranking Republicans.

TRUMP SHADES ROSIE O’DONNELL

They maintain the election was rigged but has offered up no evidence to back their claims.

“President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options,” said Mitch McConnell, the majority leader said. “Let’s not have any lectures about how the president should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election.”