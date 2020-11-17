Alec Baldwin: Bury Trump In A Nazi Graveyard!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Actor Alec Baldwin clapped back at Trump’s claims that he won the election — by calling for him to be buried in a “Nazi graveyard.” 

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave,” he wrote Monday. “The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.”

The country is increasingly frustrated with the president who is still refusing to concede to president-elect Joe Biden — despite losing the election by a landslide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR