Akshay Kumar reveals why he does not attend Bollywood parties

We’re all aware that Akshay Kumar follows the ‘early to bed, early to rise’ mantra in his life. This obviously means that the actor is rarely seen at Bollywood parties as well. Recently, a video from the promotion of Mission Mangal went viral on social media where the actor revealed the reason he stays away from such events.

During his appearance on a talk show, the host asked Akshay, “Kehte hai ki aap parties mein isliye nahi jaate kyunki phir aapko bhi unhe party deni padegi aur kharcha karna padega. Yeh afwa hai ya sach hai (It is said that you don’t go to parties because you don’t want to throw any parties yourself and spend money. Is this a rumour or the truth)?”. Akshay chuckled and replied, “Yeh sach hai (It is the truth).” Take a look at the video below.





Akshay’s humour is always on point.