Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes to Instagram to wish her daughter Aaradhya on her ninth birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on social media but hardly ever posts anything. Infact she only follows her husband Abhishek Bachchan on the photo-sharing app and shares pictures with her daughter and from her family-getaways.



Today the diva has posted a picture to wish her daughter Aaradhya on her ninth birthday. The actress shared an adorable click with her and posted a very sweet message filled with love, warmth and loads of emojis. She said, “HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA ï¸ÂÂ I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY…Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my lifeðÂÂ¥° Love, Love LOVE YOU ðÂÂ¥° ï¸ÂÂ ”





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a hands-on mother for Aaradhya and loves to shower her with love and affection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)







Usually on Aaradhya’s birthday – Aishwarya and Abhishek host a birthday bash for her where the who’s who of Bollywood turns up with their tiny tots. Since Aaradhya loves pink colour, the parents have even hosted a coloured-themed party for her. But this year due to the pandemic, it looks like the girl will celebrate her birthday at home surrounded by her family.