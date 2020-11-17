Airworks Compressors Corp Chosen as Finalist in the 2020 Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge Presenting the Aurora Instrument Air (IA) System in a market-driven showcase connecting clean technologies to global oil and gas organizations

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Airworks Compressors Corp presented its Aurora Instrument Air (IA) System today as one of 12 companies selected for the first virtual Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge, produced by the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association. Finalists were selected from an international pool of 64 applicants who work in the clean and innovative technologies industry to present their technology to major oil and gas companies.

One category in the call for applications asked for companies capable of working on issues related to decreasing Green House Gas (GHG) emissions – specifically methane detection or control. It was the perfect time to showcase the Aurora Instrument Air (IA) remote off-grid system as an example of clean air technology used to operate well site instrumentation solely on clean dry compressed air. The system mitigates the common practice of flaring and/or venting natural gas for the operation of well sites, harnessing sun and wind power to run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The system has the ability to be installed on new or pre-existing single or multi-well sites, without ground disturbance and can eliminate potentially hundreds of natural gas leak points on a well site. By using the Aurora IA System, Natural Gas producers can save millions of dollars in lost natural gas revenue by eliminating flaring and freeze potential and support the health and wellness of Earth’s ecosystems and atmosphere with zero emissions.

Airworks Compressors Corp. was thrilled to be involved in the Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge and connect with global industry organizations. “We are always striving to connect industry and customers with reliable and cost effective technology that contributes to a cleaner, greener environment and safer workplace,” says Darryl Weflen, President.

