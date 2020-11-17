A North Dakotan died of Covid-19 and was elected posthumously to the state legislature.

Known as “Dakota Dave,” David Dean Andahl was a walking, talking billboard for his home state of North Dakota.

He was president of Dakota Sports Marketing, where he promoted the state’s economic and tourism opportunities.

In late September, he became ill and was hospitalized in Bismarck. Shortly afterward, he died, following “a short battle with Covid-19,” his family said. He was 55.

Mr. Andahl was also interested in politics.

This year, he decided to run for the state House of Representatives. He cleared the first hurdle, winning a heated Republican primary in June against a longtime incumbent, State Representative Jeff Delzer, chairman of the powerful appropriations committee.