50 Cent Rules Out Getting Back Together With Chelsea Handler Despite Her Claims to the Contrary

WENN

50 Cent has insisted there’s no chance of a romantic reunion between himself and his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

The rapper and the comedienne dated for several months after meeting on the set of her former late night talk show, “Chelsea Lately“, in 2009. Chelsea hit headlines when she slammed 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, for his support of controversial U.S. president Donald Trump, and later stated that the musician had expressed an interest in rekindling a romance with her.

However, as he spoke to U.S. TV show “Extra“, the “In Da Club” star ruled out a potential reunion with Chelsea – mainly due to her support of New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Telling the outlet there was “no” chance of him and Chelsea giving things another go, Fiddy added, “She thinks Cuomo, Italian guys, Italian hunk, she thinks he’s cool – I think he’s alright.”

He smiled, “Chelsea’s a good friend of mine. Whatever she says is fine with me. I don’t care what she says. A part of her show is almost to be unpredictable, and unpredictability is what makes a comedian.”

50 also addressed rumours he had just been supporting Trump to generate publicity for himself, suggesting that he’d never intended to publicly support the POTUS.

“I turned down a million dollars to go to the inauguration (in 2017) – why would I just switch gears now?” he said.

When 50 Cent declared his support for Donald Trump, he cited Joe Biden‘s plan for higher taxes. “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea,” he tweeted. “I don’t like it!”