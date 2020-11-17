Home Entertainment 24 Celebrities Who Are Equally Obsessed With “The Queen’s Gambit”

24 Celebrities Who Are Equally Obsessed With “The Queen’s Gambit”

Bradley Lamb
“All of it is just… *chefs kiss*.”

In case you missed it, The Queen’s Gambit has become a huuuuuge streaming sensation… and I mean HUGE.


The mini-series stars Anya Taylor-Joy who plays Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy who plays game after game in hopes of becoming a national chess champion and grandmaster.

People truly cannot get enough of this show, including some very famous fans:

1.

Kerry Washington:

I loved #QueensGambit. Loved. Wept at the end. Beautiful storytelling. Bravo to the creators, cast and crew. And especially Moses Ingram 🙏🏾 We see you ❤️ You blessed this production! (And OMG, @LynPaolo have you watched yet?!?! Those COATS in the finale?! 😍 So perfect!!)

2.

Halsey:

in unrelated news I binge watched The Queen’s Gambit to keep myself sane the past few days. Can’t tell who I have a bigger crush on. Anya Taylor-Joy or Thomas Brodie-Sangster !!!!

5.

Stephen King:

I've watched a lot of TV during this cursed year--I know I'm not alone--and the best of the best is THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT, on Netflix. Utterly thrilling. I thought nothing would beat THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO SEVEN, but this does.

10.

Karen Gillan:

The Queens Gambit was so good and I don’t want it to be over make more MAKE MORE PLEASE

11.

The Office star Angela Kinsey:

12.

2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings:

13.

To All the Boys author Jenny Han:

14.

Arrow star Stephen Amell:

If @netflix is going to release a series that’s the love child of Mad Men &amp; Searching For Bobby Fischer with a Giant Fucking Star as its Lead AND call it The Queen’s Gambit... well... I am going to love it. And I do. I will watch this first season 11 times.

15.

Comedian Todd Barry:

Watched "The Queen's Gambit,quot; and downloaded a chess app. It's all happening! #MyNewLife

16.

How to Get Away With Murder star Jack Falahee:

17.

Comedian and actor Fortune Feimster:

It took me a bit to realize it’s Marielle Heller playing Alma in the Queen’s Gambit. I kept going who is this actress, she’s awesome. I only knew of Marielle’s directing work but her acting is 💯

18.

Model Martha Hunt:

The attention to overall detail and set design in the Queen’s Gambit is my new fav aesthetic

19.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West:

20.

YouTuber Meghan Camarena:

21.

YouTuber (and one half of the Merrell twins) Veronica Merrell:

This was my second time beating Aaron at chess! 🥳 we watched Queen’s Gambit on Netflix and it made us want to play! I always lose but I got him finally 😌

22.

In the Heights and Hamilton star Javier Muñoz:

I’m literally yelling at the television. You have to watch Queen's Gambit. We all fight for our dreams; that is this story and it’s done so perfectly! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @netflix #QueensGambit

23.

Comedian Paul F. Tompkins:

Watching &amp; enjoying The Queen’s Gambit. Got a few episodes in before I saw that it was based on a Walter Tevis novel. Which maybe I read a million years ago? But this is all completely new to me!

24.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet:

The Queens Gambit is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time. Every detail is delectable. All of it is just... *chefs kiss*

