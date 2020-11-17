2020 NBA draft: Where the Celtics pick, top prospects, and how to watch

The 2020 NBA Draft is Wednesday night, and yes, much like everything else these days, it will look very different.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the first pick, and while there are plenty of good options, there does not appear to be a consensus choice for the No. 1 overall choice. The Golden State Warriors, two years removed from winning three titles in four seasons, and one year removed from five straight trips to the NBA Finals, are picking second after injuries depleted their roster last season.

Teams did not have many opportunities to evaluate talent. In addition to the NCAA tournament getting canceled last spring, there was no draft combine.

From Oct. 16 to Nov. 16, teams were allowed to schedule 10 visits of up to 4½ hours with draft-eligible players for in-person evaluations, interviews, or medical evaluation. Each team could send three team personnel and one physician to the city where the player resides. Players could be accompanied by up to three individuals, such as a family member, trainer, or agent. Teams could meet only twice with any single player.

Prospects could also record individual workouts and send the footage to teams, but group workouts, including three-on-three sessions, were prohibited to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Here’s what else you need to know:

The basics

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Where: ESPN Studios, Bristol, Conn.

: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Format: There are two rounds, each with 30 picks. Teams get 5 minutes per pick in the first round and 2 minutes per pick in the second round. Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will appear in studio at ESPN to announce the selections for the first and second rounds, respectively, while up to 60 draftees will appear virtually.

When the Celtics pick

The Celtics have four picks – three in the first round, and one in the second:

14th: from Memphis

26th

30th: from Milwaukee via Phoenix

47th: from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia

Top prospects

James Wiseman, C

Age: 19 Height: 7 feet, 1 inch Weight: 237 pounds

Wiseman is a rim protector who can get out and run the floor. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games for Memphis before he was suspended 12 games based on recruiting inducements his family received. He opted not to return to the team when his suspension was over.

Anthony Edwards, SG

Age: 18 Height: 6 feet, 5 inches Weight: 230 pounds

Considered by some to be the best athlete in the draft, Edwards averaged 19.1 points in his one season playing in the SEC at Georgia. A strong finisher going to the basket, he also has the potential to be a solid defender.

Deni Avdija, SG/SF

Age: 19 Height: 6 feet, 9 inches Weight: 215 pounds

The 19-year-old from Israel is drawing comparisons to Luka Doncic, although he is not the scorer Doncic is. (Then again, not many are.) He averaged 12 points and 5.9 rebounds in the Israeli League last season.

Isaac Okoro, SG/SF

Age: 19 Height: 6 feet, 6 inches Weight: 225 pounds

Okoro averaged 12.8 points for Auburn last season. He has the quickness to defend on the wing, but also the size and strength to stay with power forwards as well. And he needs work offensively, particularly in the perimeter game.

LaMelo Ball, PG

Age: 18 Height: 6 feet, 7 inches Weight: 190 pounds

Ball averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists last season in Australia, and shares some of the same traits as his older brother, New Orleans point guard Lonzo Ball. While he is an exceptional passer, his perimeter shooting could use some work.

Tyrese Haliburton, PG

Age: 20 Height: 6 feet, 5 inches Weight: 175 pounds

Haliburton is an excellent ball-handler and passer, he has good size for a point guard and sees the court well. A good spot-up shooter, he scored 15.2 points while dishing out 6.5 assists per game as a sophomore at Iowa State.

Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C

Age: 19 Height: 6 feet, 9 inches Weight: 245 pounds

Okongwu can be a true post player, protecting the rim and defending the pick-and-roll while displaying a variety of moves offensively down low. He put up 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game at USC last season.

Devin Vassell, SG/SF

Age: 19 Height: 6 feet, 7 inches Weight: 194 pounds

Vasell is considered to be one of the best defenders in the draft, quick and versatile enough to stay with forwards and guards. A good spot-up shooter, he needs some more work on the offensive end. As a sophomore at Florida State, he averaged 12.7 points and 1.4 steals.

Obi Toppin, PF

Age: 22 Height: 6 feet, 9 inches Weight: 220 pounds

Toppin averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 29-2 record. He was named the winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award as well as both the Naismith and Associated Press national player of the year awards.

Patrick Williams, SF/PF

Age: 18.8 Height: 6 feet, 8 inches Weight: 225 pounds

Williams has been rising on some draft boards and could be a top-10 pick. He can handle the ball well for a big man and is effective in the pick-and-roll. He averaged 9.2 points in his one season at Florida State, playing alongside Vassell.

First round draft order

1. Minnesota

2. Golden State

3. Charlotte

4. Chicago

5. Cleveland

6. Atlanta

7. Detroit

8. New York

9. Washington

10. Phoenix

11. San Antonio

12. Sacramento

13. New Orleans

14. Boston (from Memphis)

15. Orlando

16. Portland

17. Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)

18. Dallas

19. Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)

20. Miami

21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia)

22. Denver (from Houston)

23. Utah

. Milwaukee (from Indiana)25. Oklahoma City (from Denver)

26. Boston

27. New York (from LA Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto

30. Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)