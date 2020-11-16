Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Zoom unveils At-Risk Meeting Notifier, a feature that scans the net for posted Zoom meeting links and alerts meeting organizers to potential Zoombombing attacks — The new “At-Risk Meeting Notifier,rdquo; Zoom feature scans the internet and alerts conference organizers when a link to their Zoom meeting has been posted online.
Zoom unveils At-Risk Meeting Notifier, a feature that scans the net for posted Zoom meeting links and alerts meeting organizers to potential Zoombombing attacks (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet: