Zoom unveils At-Risk Meeting Notifier, a feature that scans the net for posted Zoom meeting links and alerts meeting organizers to potential Zoombombing attacks (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Zoom unveils At-Risk Meeting Notifier, a feature that scans the net for posted Zoom meeting links and alerts meeting organizers to potential Zoombombing attacks  —  The new “At-Risk Meeting Notifier,rdquo; Zoom feature scans the internet and alerts conference organizers when a link to their Zoom meeting has been posted online.

