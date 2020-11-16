Zoom announces new features for healthcare customers – Latest News

Zoom has announced new features for its healthcare customers, aiming to make it easier for them to communicate with doctors and medical communities. Organizations with Zoom for Healthcare license can now access features and products like Zoom Chat, cloud recording for clinical applications, and Zoom Phone under its updated business associate agreement (BAA).

As per Zoom, BAA license offers customers a host of benefits. These comprise: enable Zoom Phone, Zoom cloud VoIP phone solution featuring secure HD voice; call forwarding, recording, and delegation; and voicemail transcription; use Zoom Chat to quickly and securely communicate with colleagues, onsite or on the go; record Zoom sessions to the cloud; and provide a secure location for patient health information and reporting on the administrator dashboard.

Apart from this, Zoom also claims that the new healthcare service is secure to meet HIPAA standards. The safeguards include: Data in motion is encrypted at the application layer using Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Once enabled, Zoom’s chat encryption allows for a secured communication where only the intended recipient can read the message. Other features allow control session attendee admittance with individual or group entry, ‘Waiting Rooms’, meeting passcodes, and locked room functionality.

