Yung Berg Claims That He ‘SMASHED’ Naturi Naughton From Power!!

Rapper Yung Berg stopped by Nore’s popular Drink Champs podcast and spilled some very messy tea, has learned.

The hip hop producer and reality star claims that he “smashed” Naturi Naughton from Power.

The incident happened about a decade ago, when Naturi was still with the girl group 3Lw, according to Berg.

The reality star claims that Naturi and her 3LW group members threw a party at their house – and invited Berg.

