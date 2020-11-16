Yung Berg Claims That He ‘SMASHED’ Naturi Naughton From Power!!

Rapper Yung Berg stopped by Nore’s popular Drink Champs podcast and spilled some very messy tea, has learned.

The hip hop producer and reality star claims that he “smashed” Naturi Naughton from Power.

The incident happened about a decade ago, when Naturi was still with the girl group 3Lw, according to Berg.

The reality star claims that Naturi and her 3LW group members threw a party at their house – and invited Berg.

One thing led to another, according to Berg, and he and Naturi allegedly went to the bedroom together to get it poppin’ That’s when Yung Berg noticed something strange.

The rapper told More, “It felt like she had a mouse trap in her p***y.”

confirmed that Young Berg then told More that Naturi had an IUD birth control device inside her, and that’s what made their encounter uncomfortable.

Wow, did he really have to expose her like that?