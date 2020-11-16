Your Tuesday Briefing

A second vaccine shows success in trials

The drugmaker Moderna announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, based on an early look at the results from its large, continuing study.

Researchers said the results were better than they had dared to imagine. But the vaccine will not be widely available for months, probably not until the first months of 2021. The company plans to apply for emergency authorization from U.S. drug authorities within weeks. Officials said enough vaccine for about 20 million people would be ready in December, with the first doses going to people facing high risks, like health care workers and nursing home residents.

Moderna said its vaccine had a longer shelf life than what was previously reported: It can last 30 days in the refrigerator and 12 hours at room temperature. That would make it easier to store and use.

The race: Moderna’s announcement came a week after Pfizer, in collaboration with BioNTech, reported that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective. Ten other companies are conducting big Phase 3 trials, including efforts in China, Russia, India and Australia. Check our vaccine tracker here.