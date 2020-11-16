Will Davison admits massive pressure replacing Scott McLaughlin

Will Davison says he feels “massive pressure” as he steps into Scott McLaughlin’s number 17 Ford Mustang for the 2021 Supercars series.

McLaughlin, who has won three consecutive championships, is already in the USA preparing for a full season in IndyCars.

Davison and Anton De Pasquale will form an all-new driver pairing at Dick Johnson Racing next year, after Fabian Coulthard also left the team.

The 38-year-old Davison, a two-time Bathurst 1000 winner, is viewed as the senior driver in the team, although De Pasquale took his first race win earlier this year and is very much regarded as a star on the rise.

Davison had a disrupted 2020 season after his team pulled out of the championship after the season-opening Adelaide 500, however he teamed up with Cam Waters to finish second at Mt Panorama.

Will Davison behind the wheel of the DJR Ford Mustang. (Supercars)

DJR reverts to local ownership in 2021, after the withdrawal of Team Penske as a co-owner, but Davison admits expectations remain high.

“Yeah, there’s massive pressure, but that’s good, that’s what you want,” he said.

“You want the best team, you want the best car, but that’s on me. That’s motorsport in general, I’ve been around it a long time, there’s always pressure to perform.

“There’s nowhere to hide, but I couldn’t be happier to have such an awesome team and awesome car. I’m not scared of anything, we’ll just get in there and have a good crack and see what we can do.”

Davison, who finished second to Jamie Whincup in the 2009 championship, believes next season is his best ever chance to claim the elusive title.

“On paper, yes, absolutely it is. I’ve come close before, I’ve been in the top three on three or four occasions,” he explained.

Will Davison behind the wheel of the DJR Ford Mustang. (Supercars)

“I know what it takes to be in the hunt, we’ve just got to go that step better.

“Anything’s possible, I’m looking to come out swinging and surprise some people who may not think it’s possible.”

Davison drove the DJR Mustang for the first time at Queensland Raceway on Monday as part of a tyre test for Supercars.

He said there’s no reason why he and De Pasquale can’t continue the winning form the team has shown in recent years.

“Anton is ready to step up. He’s been in the game three years now and he’s clearly an incredibly fast young guy,” said Davison.

“I think I’m at that stage where I’ve got the experience, I can see the bigger picture and I think we can work well together. I can maybe help him in some areas to get the most out of himself and I’m happy to do that, to make sure we’re both up there getting the results for the team.

“I’m sure we’re going to be equally working together to race hard but get the results for the team. I don’t think he’s going to need too much help from me, but certainly I’ll be there to assist him in any way I can.

“And I’m sure he’ll be there cracking the whip to speed me up as well.”