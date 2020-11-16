What happened to Mitchell Trubisky? Fluke shoulder injury keeps Bears backup out for Week 10

It didn’t seem like the Mitchell Trubisky experience had much more room for bumps in the road, but in Week 8, it did.

Trubisky, in his recent role as Nick Foles’ backup, came in for a play as the QB in shotgun. He ran left for three yards against the Saints, and while it wasn’t obvious, he apparently injured his right shoulder on the play. It’s kept him out of even his backup position the last two weeks as Tyler Bray fills in behind Foles.

It’s just the latest negative moment for the 2017 NFL Draft’s No. 2 overall pick.

MORE: Why Bears picked Trubisky instead of Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson

How did Mitchell Trubisky get injured?

Trubisky received a designed run play out of the shotgun in Week 8 against the Saints. The tacklers land hard on Trubisky, who lands in the right-shoulder area. But he got up and tossed the ball to the referees without any obvious pain. But he didn’t play after this play against New Orleans.

Trubisky was on Chicago’s inactive list in both Week 9 and Week 10 with his right shoulder injury. He hasn’t practiced since Week 8.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Trubisky visited a shoulder specialist on Nov. 6, and it was determined surgery was not needed. He’d just continue rehabbing in Chicago and would be considered “week-to-week.”

Who is Tyler Bray?

With Trubisky out, Foles’ temporary backup is Tyler Bray.

Bray attended Tennessee before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2013. He’s thrown one pass in his NFL career, an incompletion for Kansas City in 2017.

At 6-6, Bray at least looks the part while standing in the pocket. He joined Chicago initially prior to the 2018 season, rejoining with his former offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy. Bray has been up and down off the practice squad and released on a number of occasions since joining the Bears, for whom he’s yet to appear in a regular season game.