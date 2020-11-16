Week 11 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

Some high-powered passing offenses have favorable matchups this week, and that means the top tier of our Week 11 fantasy WR rankings are loaded. The middle tier looks fairly strong, too, but that’s where you will find the big-name wide receivers with tough matchups — many of whom will be on the start ’em, sit ’em bubble this week. 

Those receivers include Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods (@ Buccaneers), Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Mike Evans (vs. Rams), Will Fuller (vs. Patriots), Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins (@ Washington), and Kenny Golladay (@ Panthers). Thye all remain in the WR2/3 tier in our rankings, but all are in tough spots. Further down the rankings, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick (vs. Dolphins), Brandin Cooks (@ Patriots), Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Colts), T.Y. Hilton (vs. Packers), Marvin Jones (@ Panthers), Corey Davis (@ Ravens), and A.J. Green (@ Washington) are even tougher to start. 

Rising up to take their places are Jakobi Meyers (@ Texans), Jalen Reagor (@ Browns), Marquise Brown (vs. Titans), Chase Claypool (@ Jaguars), Nelson Agholor (vs. Chiefs), Curtis Samuel (vs. Lions), Sammy Watkins (@ Raiders), and Michael Gallup (@ Vikings). Going deeper, you could try high-floor, low-ceiling plays like Larry Fitzgerald (@ Seahawks), Willie Snead (vs. Titans), or Russell Gage (@ Saints), or you could try the boom-or-bust sleepers like Tre’Quan Smith (vs. Falcons), Henry Ruggs (vs. Chiefs), and Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman (@ Raiders). Even if you aren’t going to bench a normal starter, you might need some of these guys if you own WRs from the Bills, 49ers, Bears, or Giants, all of whom are on bye.

You’ll notice some injury-worries in the names listed above. Golladay (hip), Lazard (core), and Watkins (hamstring) have all missed multiple weeks, but both Lazard and Watkins are expected back and Golladay has a chance at returning. Calvin Ridley (foot) is also expected back after having a bye week to rest up. He’s a must-start in what should be a fantasy WR bonanza for all parties (Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders) in the Falcons-Saints game, though the bonanaza could be on hold for New Orleans’ disappointing WRs if Drew Brees (ribs) is out. Jameis Winston can certainly help his receivers put up major points in such a favorable matchup, but the Saints could go with a Taysom Hill-led run-heavy game plan, so there’s still a lot that remains to be seen there.

This shapes up to be one of those weeks where a few normally reliable starters disappoint you — and worse yet, you can probably guess who it will be. But it’s always tough to sit those types of receivers, so there’s only so much you can do unless you’re really willing to take a risk and can handle things potentially blowing up in your face. Sometimes it’s worth it to take that kind of a chance, at least with the Jeudy/Cooks/Davis types, but you need to feel really good about your replacements to bench the more reliable receivers, especially in PPR leagues. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 11 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Tyreek Hill, KC @ LV
2DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ SEA
3Julio Jones, ATL @ NO
4Adam Thielen, MIN vs. DAL
5Davante Adams, GB @ IND
6Calvin Ridley, ATL @ NO
7Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. CIN
8Michael Thomas, NO vs. ATL
9Amari Cooper, DAL @ MIN
10DK Metcalf, SEA vs. ARI
11Keenan Allen, LAC vs. NYJ
12Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. ARI
13Robby Anderson, CAR vs. DET
14Christian Kirk, ARI @ SEA
15Travis Fulgham, PHI @ CLE
16DeVante Parker, MIA @ DEN
17JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ JAX
18DJ Chark, JAX vs. PIT
19Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. DAL
20CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ MIN
21A.J. Brown, TEN @ BAL
22Cooper Kupp, LAR @ TB
23Kenny Golladay, DET @ CAR
24Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ LAC
25Chase Claypool, PIT @ JAX
26Will Fuller V, HOU vs. NE
27Robert Woods, LAR @ TB
28Chris Godwin, TB vs. LAR
29Diontae Johnson, PIT @ JAX
30Tyler Boyd, CIN @ WAS
31Jakobi Meyers, NE @ HOU
32Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. ATL
33Jalen Reagor, PHI @ CLE
34D.J. Moore, CAR vs. DET
35Antonio Brown, TB vs. LAR
36Mike Evans, TB vs. LAR
37Marquise Brown, BAL vs. TEN
38Tee Higgins, CIN @ WAS
39Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. PHI
40Mike Williams, LAC vs. NYJ
41Nelson Agholor, LV vs. KC
42Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. NE
43Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. MIA
44Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. DET
45Sammy Watkins, KC @ LV
46Marvin Jones, DET @ CAR
47Michael Gallup, DAL @ MIN
48Josh Reynolds, LAR @ TB
49Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ LAC
50Willie Snead, BAL vs. TEN
51T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. GB
52Tim Patrick, DEN vs. MIA
53Keelan Cole, JAX vs. PIT
54Jakeem Grant, MIA @ DEN
55Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA
56Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. PHI
57Allen Lazard, GB @ IND
58Randall Cobb, HOU vs. NE
59Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ CLE
60Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. ATL
61Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ IND
62Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. KC
63KJ Hamler, DEN vs. MIA
64Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. GB
65A.J. Green, CIN @ WAS
66Corey Davis, TEN @ BAL
67David Moore, SEA vs. ARI
68Mecole Hardman, KC @ LV
69Russell Gage, ATL @ NO
70Demarcus Robinson, KC @ LV
71Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL @ NO
72Denzel Mims, NYJ @ LAC
73N’Keal Harry, NE @ HOU
74Danny Amendola, DET @ CAR
75Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. KC
76James Washington, PIT @ JAX
77Zach Pascal, IND vs. GB
78Damiere Byrd, NE @ HOU
79Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. NYJ
80Andy Isabella, ARI @ SEA
81Miles Boykin, BAL vs. TEN
82Cam Sims WAS vs. CIN
83Scotty Miller, TB vs. LAR

