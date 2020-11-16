Week 11 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Lisa Witt
Our Week 11 fantasy WR PPR rankings are loaded at the top thanks to some highly favorable matchups for several studs. The WR2/3 tiers are a different story, though, as several normally reliable players are falling and a few somewhat-risky sleepers are rising. 

Among that group of worrisome receivers are all the Rams (@ Buccaneers), all the Buccaneers (vs. Rams), all Texans (vs. Patriots), all Bengals (@ Washington), and all Lions (@ Panthers). That’s as many as 11 starters facing tough matchups. That doesn’t mean you’re going to bench Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, Will Fuller, or Tyler Boyd, as they are good enough to break a big play against anyone, but you’re at least thinking twice about them giving some of their disappointing recent performances. Some of the other receivers in that group, namely Tee Higgins, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, and Kenny Golladay (if active), carry extra value in PPR leagues because of frequent targets, but they’re also on the start-sit bubble.

Further down you’ll find the bigger worries, such as Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick (vs. Dolphins), Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Colts), T.Y. Hilton (vs. Packers), and Corey Davis (@ Ravens). Jeudy has seen a lot of targets lately, so he might still have value in PPR leagues, but it’s tough to trust the rest. With the Bills, 49ers, Giants, and Bears on bye, that means plenty of owners will be looking for WR3 (and possible WR2) fill-ins, especially with reliable, high-target receivers like Stefon Diggs, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Sterling Shepard, Cole Beasley, and Brandon Aiyuk out. 

Fortunately, favorable matchups open the door for several sleepers. Jakobi Meyers (@ Texans), who was a PPR machine in Weeks 8 and 9 and threw a touchdown in Week 10, Jalen Reagor (@ Browns), Marquise Brown (vs. Titans), Nelson Agholor (vs. Chiefs), Curtis Samuel (vs. Lions), Sammy Watkins (@ Raiders), and Michael Gallup (@ Vikings) all have favorable matchups, even if some aren’t exactly high reception guys. 

Larry Fitzgerald (@ Seahawks), Jakeem Grant (@ Broncos), KJ Hamler (vs. Dolphins), Greg Ward Jr. (@ Browns), Willie Snead (vs. Titans), and Russell Gage (@ Saints) might actually have higher floors (though Gage has fallen off lately). If you really want to go boom or bust, you can go all-in on Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson (@ Raiders) or Henry Ruggs (vs. Chiefs). 

PPR scoring adds several more viable options to an already stacked set of rankings, so fantasy owners shouldn’t have a problem filling out their receiver spots despite the byes claiming several starters. It might be a slightly lower-scoring week than usual for your WR3 spot, but there will be plenty of catches to go around. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 11 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ SEA
2Julio Jones, ATL @ NO
3Davante Adams, GB @ IND
4Tyreek Hill, KC @ LV
5Adam Thielen, MIN vs. DAL
6Calvin Ridley, ATL @ NO
7Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. CIN
8Michael Thomas, NO vs. ATL
9Amari Cooper, DAL @ MIN
10Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. ARI
11Robby Anderson, CAR vs. DET
12Keenan Allen, LAC vs. NYJ
13Christian Kirk, ARI @ SEA
14DK Metcalf, SEA vs. ARI
15Travis Fulgham, PHI @ CLE
16DeVante Parker, MIA @ DEN
17JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ JAX
18CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ MIN
19Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. DAL
20Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ LAC
21DJ Chark, JAX vs. PIT
22A.J. Brown, TEN @ BAL
23Cooper Kupp, LAR @ TB
24Chris Godwin, TB vs. LAR
25Diontae Johnson, PIT @ JAX
26Jakobi Meyers, NE @ HOU
27Kenny Golladay, DET @ CAR
28Chase Claypool, PIT @ JAX
29Tyler Boyd, CIN @ WAS
30Antonio Brown, TB vs. LAR
31Will Fuller V, HOU vs. NE
32Robert Woods, LAR @ TB
33D.J. Moore, CAR vs. DET
34Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. ATL
35Jalen Reagor, PHI @ CLE
36Tee Higgins, CIN @ WAS
37Mike Evans, TB vs. LAR
38Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. PHI
39Marquise Brown, BAL vs. TEN
40Mike Williams, LAC vs. NYJ
41Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. DET
42Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. MIA
43Nelson Agholor, LV vs. KC
44Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. NE
45Sammy Watkins, KC @ LV
46Marvin Jones, DET @ CAR
47Michael Gallup, DAL @ MIN
48Willie Snead, BAL vs. TEN
49Josh Reynolds, LAR @ TB
50Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ LAC
51Tim Patrick, DEN vs. MIA
52Jakeem Grant, MIA @ DEN
53T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. GB
54Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA
55Keelan Cole, JAX vs. PIT
56Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. PHI
57KJ Hamler, DEN vs. MIA
58Allen Lazard, GB @ IND
59Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ CLE
60Randall Cobb, HOU vs. NE
61Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. ATL
62Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ IND
63Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. KC
64A.J. Green, CIN @ WAS
65Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. GB
66Corey Davis, TEN @ BAL
67David Moore, SEA vs. ARI
68Mecole Hardman, KC @ LV
69Russell Gage, ATL @ NO
70Danny Amendola, DET @ CAR
71Demarcus Robinson, KC @ LV
72Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL @ NO
73Denzel Mims, NYJ @ LAC
74N’Keal Harry, NE @ HOU
75Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. KC
76James Washington, PIT @ JAX
77Zach Pascal, IND vs. GB
78Damiere Byrd, NE @ HOU
79Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. NYJ
80Andy Isabella, ARI @ SEA
81Miles Boykin, BAL vs. TEN
82Cam Sims WAS vs. CIN
83Scotty Miller, TB vs. LAR

