Week 11 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

After another week without Christian McCaffrey, fantasy football owners will be hoping that he returns in Week 11. Well, those who own McCaffrey will be hoping that; Mike Davis owners will be hoping for one more week with him as a lead back. Either way, there are still a lot of running back injuries, and our Week 11 RB PPR rankings will try to navigate through them and help fantasy owners make tough start ’em, sit ’em lineup decisions.

Along with McCaffrey, there are questions about the availability of Chris Carson (foot), Joe Mixon (foot), and Matt Breida (hamstring). David Johnson (concussion) and Justin Jackson (knee) are the latest RBs to find themselves on IR, so at least we know they’re going to be out. Thankfully, Nick Chubb, Miles Sanders, and Kenyan Drake have returned to provide some extra depth atop the rankings, but the injuries are still having a big impact on the RB2 range.

Case in point: Because of the injury to David Johnson, Duke Johnson will now be an RB2 in PPR formats. He is the clear-cut lead back for Houston for the next few weeks, and he has been a great pass-catching presence over the course of his career. In a matchup against a Patriots defense that has struggled against the run, Johnson is a terrific starting option.

Johnson isn’t the only player to get a boost in PPR formats. Players like J.D. McKissic (vs. Bengals), Kareem Hunt (vs. Eagles), D’Andre Swift (@ Panthers), and Nyheim Hines (vs. Packers) will all be better than in standard choices, and Hines, in particular, could be a PPR sleeper after posting a career-best game against the Titans last week. All of these players can be trusted as flex players, at the very least, and many of them could be RB2s in PPR. McKissic, who’s seen 29 targets the past two weeks, is almost a must-start at this point.

As for players that move down, Nick Chubb, Ronald Jones, and Mark Ingram stand out. They can all still be started because of their touchdown upside (and much more than that for Chubb), but there are morem well-rounded players that will rise above them because they get more catches each game.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

1Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ DET
2Alvin Kamara, NO vs. ATL
3Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. DAL
4James Conner, PIT @ JAX
5Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ MIN
6Miles Sanders, PHI @ CLE
7Josh Jacobs, LV vs. KC
8Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ LV
9Derrick Henry, TEN @ BAL
10Aaron Jones, GB @ IND
11Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. CIN
12James Robinson, JAX vs. PIT
13Todd Gurley, ATL @ NO
14Chris Carson, SEA vs. ARZ
15Duke Johnson, HOU vs. NE
16Damien Harris, NE @ HOU
17Joe Mixon, CIN @ WAS
18D’Andre Swift, DET @ CAR
19Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. PHI
20Kenyan Drake, ARI @ SEA
21Nick Chubb, CLE vs. PHI
22J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. CIN
23Nyheim Hines, IND vs. GB
24Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. MIA
25Kalen Ballage, LAC vs. NYJ
26Ronald Jones II, TB vs. LAR
27La’Mical Perine, NYJ @ LAC
28Mark Ingram, BAL vs. TEN
29Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ DEN
30Darrell Henderson, LAR @ TB
31Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ SEA
32Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. MIA
33Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. GB
34Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. GB
35Leonard Fournette, TB vs. LAR
36James White, NE @ HOU
37JK Dobbins, BAL vs. TEN
38Jamaal Williams, GB @ IND
39Boston Scott, PHI @ CLE
40Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU
41Cam Akers, LAR @ TB
42Le’Veon Bell, KC @ LV
43Matt Breida, MIA @ DEN
44Malcolm Brown, LAR @ TB
45Mike Davis, CAR @ DET
46Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. NYJ
47Latavius Murray, NO vs. ATL
48Gus Edwards, BAL vs. TEN
49Devontae Booker, LV vs. KC
50Sony Michel, NE @ HOU
51Tony Pollard, DAL @ MIN
52Adrian Peterson, DET @ CAR
53Frank Gore, NYJ @ LAC
54Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. DAL
55DeeJay Dallas, SEA vs. ARZ
56Brian Hill, ATL @ NO
57Giovani Bernard, CIN @ WAS
58Benny Snell, PIT @ JAX
59Kerryon Johnson, DET @ CAR
60Darrel Williams, KC @ LV
61Corey Clement, PHI @ CLE
62D’Onta Foreman, TEN @ BAL
63Troymaine Pope, LAC vs. NYJ
64Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ BAL
65Jalen Richard, LV vs. KC

